Police appeal for help in identifying man after assault in Telford

Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers investigating the assault of a 36-year-old man have shared an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The victim was found with a serious injury outside Asda in Telford town centre at around 3.15am on Friday, September 29.

Police have shared an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

The man is in what appears to be a white hoodie or coat, dark trousers and sporting an Adidas rucksack.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to this man as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries following an assault in Telford.

"At around 3.15am on Friday 29 September a 36-year-old man was found outside Asda in Telford town centre with a serious injury."