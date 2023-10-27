Police appeal for help in identifying man after assault in Telford

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help officers with enquiries, following an assault in Telford.

Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers investigating the assault of a 36-year-old man have shared an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The victim was found with a serious injury outside Asda in Telford town centre at around 3.15am on Friday, September 29.

The man is in what appears to be a white hoodie or coat, dark trousers and sporting an Adidas rucksack.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to this man as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries following an assault in Telford.

"At around 3.15am on Friday 29 September a 36-year-old man was found outside Asda in Telford town centre with a serious injury."

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact DC Stanley by emailing laura.stanley@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or phoning 07890524122 quoting incident number 00029_I_29092023

