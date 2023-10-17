Distinctive orange motorbikes stolen from Telford garage

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary

West Mercia Police said the burglary at the property on the B4378 between Brockton and Shipton happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The offender or offenders are reported to have forced entry to a garage by cutting a secure padlock and stole two orange KTM motorcycles with a value of £3,500 each.

Officers believe a vehicle is likely to have been used to take the motorcycles away from the location.