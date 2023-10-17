Distinctive orange motorbikes stolen from Telford garage

By Richard WilliamsTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information after two distinctive orange motorbikes worth £7,000 were stolen from a residential garage in Telford.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary

West Mercia Police said the burglary at the property on the B4378 between Brockton and Shipton happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The offender or offenders are reported to have forced entry to a garage by cutting a secure padlock and stole two orange KTM motorcycles with a value of £3,500 each.

Officers believe a vehicle is likely to have been used to take the motorcycles away from the location.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the force online at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about, quoting incident number 00062_I_17102023

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News