Arrest after man found with serious head injury at Telford property

The 54-year-old victim was found at a property on Victoria Avenue, in Wellington, Telford, at around 5am on Monday by paramedics, before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man, 40, was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard said: “I can understand that an incident such as this can cause alarm to the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat.

“I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to please get in touch with us quoting incident number 68i of Monday 9 October, 2023 as it will help us with our investigation.”