Arrest after man found with serious head injury at Telford property

By Dominic RobertsonWellingtonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An arrest has been made after a man was found with a serious head injury in Telford.

The 54-year-old victim was found at a property on Victoria Avenue, in Wellington, Telford, at around 5am on Monday by paramedics, before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man, 40, was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard said: “I can understand that an incident such as this can cause alarm to the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat.

“I would encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to please get in touch with us quoting incident number 68i of Monday 9 October, 2023 as it will help us with our investigation.”

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News