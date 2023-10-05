Homeless woman who stole bottle of wine 'lost support' after Shrewsbury Ark temporary closure

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A woman who has lost part of her support network in the community following the temporary closure of Shrewsbury's Ark homeless charity has been sentenced by a judge for stealing a bottle of wine.

Tanners, in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.
During a court appearance on September 26, 2023, Chloe Harris, aged 25, of no fixed address but previously of Whitehouse Gardens, Shrewsbury, had admitted the theft of a £6.25 bottle of pinot grigio rosé from Tanners, in Wyle Cop.

