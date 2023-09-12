West Mercia Police officer charged with careless driving

By Megan Jones

A West Mercia Police officer is due in court to face a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Birmingham Magistrates Court
PC Karl Lacey, aged 49, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 14 after the marked police car he was driving collided with another vehicle.

The incident, which occurred on Stratford Road, Henley-in-Arden, on July 10, 2022, left the driver of the other car with serious injuries.

PC Lacey was driving a marked police car while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when the collision took place.

An IOPC investigation into the incident began in July last year, following a mandatory referral from the force.

In December, the investigation was complete and a file of evidence was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

