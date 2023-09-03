Pair spotted 'causing a nuisance' in people's gardens in Telford

Police say they are 'looking into' reports of two men 'causing a nuisance' in people's gardens.

Officers in Telford have said they are looking into reports of two men seen "acting suspiciously" in the areas of Randlay and Stirchley
According to the reports, the pair have been entering people's gardens.

PCSO Shane Goodman said in a message to residents: "The local Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware over the last 24 hours that two men have been seen acting suspiciously in the area of Randlay and Stirchley.

"They have been going in and out of people's gardens causing a nuisance.

"Could I ask that if anyone has any similar issues that you call 101/999? We are looking into the matter."

