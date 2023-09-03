Pair spotted 'causing a nuisance' in people's gardens in Telford

Officers in Telford have said they are looking into reports of two men seen "acting suspiciously" in the areas of Randlay and Stirchley

According to the reports, the pair have been entering people's gardens.

PCSO Shane Goodman said in a message to residents: "The local Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware over the last 24 hours that two men have been seen acting suspiciously in the area of Randlay and Stirchley.

"They have been going in and out of people's gardens causing a nuisance.