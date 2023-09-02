Telford Police gearing up to welcome the public for station open day

Telford Police are gearing up for their open day next weekend.

Telford Police will be opening up Malinsgate Police Station between noon and 4pm on Sunday, September 10.

The afternoon will give people the chance to meet their local policing teams, as well as explore the station’s custody suite – without having committed a crime.

As part of the day people can have a go at playing detective by investigating a crime scene, meet some of the force's police dogs, chat to local officers and find out how to join West Mercia Police.

The event is open to all ages, and entertainment for children is also planned as part of the day.

Other emergency services are also set to attend and exhibit at the event.

Inspector Richard Jones said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to come along and meet some of their local officers and share any concerns or thoughts they may have with us.

“The day will offer members of the public a unique look at what a working police station looks like, as well as being able to sit in a police car and visit custody.

“There will also be lots of entertainment in place for children, including a guest appearance by our force's mascot PC Peeler.