Peter Hampson, aged 55, was jailed for three years and three months at Shrewsbury Crown Court after encouraging someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl to carry out a sex act online.
A man who had "disgusting" sex chats with online 'children' invited paedophile hunters in when they doorstepped him to expose his crimes.
Peter Hampson, aged 55, was jailed for three years and three months at Shrewsbury Crown Court after encouraging someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl to carry out a sex act online.