Market Drayton man who had 'disgusting' sex chats with 'kids' invited vigilantes into his home

By Nick HumphreysMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A man who had "disgusting" sex chats with online 'children' invited paedophile hunters in when they doorstepped him to expose his crimes.

Peter Hampson, aged 55, was jailed for three years and three months at Shrewsbury Crown Court after encouraging someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl to carry out a sex act online.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

