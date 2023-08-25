Emotional candlelit vigil held as community at heart of daylight murder probe stands shoulder-to-shoulder with grieving man's family

Shrine/Memorial for DPD driver who was murdered in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury earlier this week

Aurman Singh, who was 23, was attacked and killed in Berwick Avenue in the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury on Monday. Despite the best efforts of emergency services who attended, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that members of Mr Singh's family were spontaneously joined by members of the Coton Hill community who left their homes and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr Singh's family on Wednesday evening.

The area's local councillor said it was an "impressive and heartwarming" response from the community to join grieving family members of the 23-year-old DPD delivery worker.

A mini shrine of flowers, still flickering candles and tea lights remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon as police investigations continue.

Councillor Nat Green, who was not at the vigil, said: "Our hearts go out to the young man, his family and friends. This should never happen to anyone.

"Clearly the community spirit shown by local residents is impressive and heartwarming in the face of this event.

"It shows the spirit of local people who all hope that this is never repeated."

Councillor Green, a Lib Dem councillor at Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, added that anyone with even the smallest piece of information about the incident on Monday afternoon should contact police.

"If anyone does have any further information, can they please contact the police. Every piece of information could help in their enquries."

Officers are not expected to issue any updates today (Thursday).

On Wednesday, West Mercia Police issued a family tribute on behalf of Mr Singh's family.

On Monday 21 August, police responded to reports a man had been attacked in Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services Aurman Singh, who lived in Smethwick, in the West Midlands, was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesman.

Four men aged 24, 22, 26 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

A fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Aurman’s family said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, the incident's senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

Anyone with information, including any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 192_I_21082023.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously.

An anonymous resident said: "As a community, we are devastated by the violent events of the weekend.

"Many of us in Coton Hill are unable to sleep through the night, and the rest of us remain unsettled and watchful in case there is another attack in our midst.