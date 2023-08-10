Darren Edwards, aged 43, who currently lives in a tent in an 'isolated part' of Telford, threw a brick through a taxi window, hurting the driver and a passenger.
A homeless Telford man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting spitting at a police officer, racially abusing several men and threatening to "smash a man's head in".
