Man avoids immediate jail sentence after spitting at police officer and injuring man with brick

Premium
By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished:

A homeless Telford man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting spitting at a police officer, racially abusing several men and threatening to "smash a man's head in".

Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building
Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building

Darren Edwards, aged 43, who currently lives in a tent in an 'isolated part' of Telford, threw a brick through a taxi window, hurting the driver and a passenger.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News