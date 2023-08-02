'No tax, no insurance and a bald tyre' driver reported and car grabbed by police in Telford

Police in Telford have taken another car off the streets while officers were on patrol.

Officers say the car which was soon loaded onto a recovery truck in Donnington had no insurance, no MoT, and its tax had expired.

The Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped the car and reported the driver for having one bald tyre and another tyre so worn its cord was exposed.

A spokesman for Telford Police said that the vehicle set off alerts while they were on patrol.

"SNT Donnington on patrol, this vehicle hit our hotlist as uninsured.

"Vehicle stopped and driver reported. No insurance, no MoT, tax expired and one tyre cord exposed and one tyre bald."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

