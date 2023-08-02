Picture: Telford Police

Officers say the car which was soon loaded onto a recovery truck in Donnington had no insurance, no MoT, and its tax had expired.

The Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped the car and reported the driver for having one bald tyre and another tyre so worn its cord was exposed.

Picture: Telford Police

A spokesman for Telford Police said that the vehicle set off alerts while they were on patrol.

"SNT Donnington on patrol, this vehicle hit our hotlist as uninsured.

Picture: Telford Police

"Vehicle stopped and driver reported. No insurance, no MoT, tax expired and one tyre cord exposed and one tyre bald."