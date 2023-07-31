Police issue update in Telford murder probe as suspect remains in custody

Burnell Road, Admaston, pictured yesterday

A second man who was injured in the incident on Sunday morning in Burnell Road, Admaston, where a 58-year-old woman died, has now been discharged from hospital.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The person who was arrested remains in police custody. The man who was injured has now been discharged from hospital."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was sent to the scene at about 5am on Sunday but they found that nothing could be done to save the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she sustained serious injuries.

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Burnell Road in Admaston, Telford at 5.05am yesterday (Sunday).

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients: a man and a woman.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to the save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene. The man was treated by ambulance crews for serious injuries and taken to Prince Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."

Armed officers attended the scene with a police presence remaining outside the home for most of Sunday.

Neighbours said they were shocked at what had happened, describing the area as “lovely,” adding “nothing happens here”.

One resident said a couple had lived at the property for a long time, and added: "It’s not the kind of thing you expect to happen in a place like this.”

Residents have been told may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner said: “This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life.

“I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.”

A 31-year-old man remains in custody

