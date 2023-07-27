Telford murder probe: Man's body was found in car park by member of public, inquest hears

Anthony Wootton

Anthony Wootton, aged 41, was found in a car park in Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, last Monday, July 17.

Ashley Harris, 31, from Armstrong Close, Telford, has been charged with Mr Wootton's murder. He appeared at Stafford Crown Court this week, only to confirm his name. Harris remains in custody and will next appear at court in September.

Mr Wootton's inquest, which was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that he was born in Telford and lived in Stonedale, Sutton Hill.

On the morning of July 17, a member of the public called the police, stating they believed they had seen a dead body.

Police attended, and at the side of the car park they found Mr Wootton slumped against the kerb and a hedge, in between a car and a van.

Paramedics attended, but nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Due to the ongoing murder investigation John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until a date yet to be determined.

Mr Wootton's family said in a statement released by West Mercia Police: “Anthony was very much loved and will be missed by his mum, dad, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.