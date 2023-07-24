Illegal car repair business in Telford shut down in council and police operation

Telford & Wrekin Council supported the multi-agency operation on Friday

West Mercia Police and anti-social behaviour officers from Telford & Wrekin Council seized several vehicles associated with an illegal car repair business, operating from a rented property on Bembridge in Brookside.

Telford & Wrekin Council supported a multi-agency operation on Friday to shut down the illegal business operating out of the residential area.

Complaints from residents including fly-tipped business waste in the form of car parts, oil poured into public drains as well as noise complaints during unsociable hours are all under investigation, according to the authority.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said the operation was 'invaluably' supported by its new mobile CCTV unit.

The vehicle, kitted out with 12 cameras and state-of-the-art screens, has been touring the borough targetting hot spot areas for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour as well as supporting large-scale events and police operations.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “These vehicles are invaluable in operations such as this and we are pleased they have supported residents and police officers.

“The mobile CCTV hub can record the entire operation, providing vital information which can be used for further enforcement action. It also acted as a deterrent, keeping our anti-social behaviour officers and police safe.

“The hub also provided a safe place for residents to talk to officers and share intelligence for an effective operation.

“These vehicles make a big difference when it comes to making areas safer.”