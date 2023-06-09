Man from Telford dies in prison with inmate facing murder charge

Daniel Childs

Daniel Childs, 38, and from the Telford area, was found dead at HMP Bristol, on Monday, June 5, according to Avon & Somerset Police.

Michael Harkin, 34, who was also a prisoner at HMP Bristol, was arrested and charged with Childs' murder.

Harkin was also charged with wounding Shane Joyce, also a prisoner, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Harkin appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court earlier today.

No plea was entered on either charge, and he was remanded in custody pending a hearing a Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and the preliminary findings were that injuries to Childs' neck caused his death.

Speaking when the arrest was confirmed Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.