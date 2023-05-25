PCSO Katy Balaam, of the policing team in Brookside, said they have been made aware of an incident on the estate's perimeter road and she put an alert out to residents on the Neighbourhood Alerts website.

"We have been made aware of a parked vehicle being damaged on the perimeter road," said PCSO Balaam.

"It has been said that the occupants of a white van have attempted to gain entry to this vehicle unsuccessfully.

"We have no further details of this incident."