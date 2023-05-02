Jailed: Telford abuser broke woman's jaw and strangled her in booze-fuelled fury

Jaswinder Sanghera, aged 36, of Teagues Crescent, Trench, repeatedly attacked his victim both verbally and physically.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how his victim lied to hospital nurses about how she sustained her broken jaw to save Sanghera's skin, only to be rewarded with being strangled by him months later.

Amrisha Parathalingam, prosecuting, said Sanghera's behaviour "was relatively normal most of the time, but he became aggressive - physically and verbally - after he'd been drinking".

In the first assault, committed in June last year, Sanghera, the victim and her brother had been out for drinks and were in a taxi. Sanghera was abusive to the driver. He was told off by the victim, but later that evening, after her brother left, Sanghera dragged her outside the house and across the driveway. She sustained bruises to her jaw, wrist and ribs.

The assault that broke her jaw took place in early July last year in a bedroom. Sanghera was being verbally abusive, before he slapped the victim's face with an open hand, sending her falling back onto the bed. She wasn't sure whether she lost consciousness, and when she later visited hospital, it was found that her jaw had been broken in two places. It took three months for it to fully heal.

In January this year, the victim and Sanghera had been out when he became verbally abusive in the car. He got physical with her, before dragging her out of the car into a car park, telling her: "I've given everything up for you." He gave her bruises on her back, shoulder and ribs.

"She said she would report it to the police," added Ms Parathalingam. "He told her it wouldn't end well for her if she did."

The following month, Sanghera and the victim went to a 40th birthday party when things "kicked off". Sanghera had got into a fight and was "covered with blood and angry". Police were called and he was arrested. The victim asked police "to make sure he doesn't return home," but he did later that day after being released.

He banged the door, shouting about how angry he was, before grabbing the victim around the neck with both hands. He held her and pushed her against the front door. She hit her head on a shelf during the attack, before he released his grip. Police were called and he was arrested again.

In his police interview, Sanghera initially claimed it had just been a verbal row. He admitted breaking her jaw in the previous attack, but said she hit him first. He also told police that alcohol was the cause of the problems.

In a victim impact statement, Sanghera's victim said she was "worried what will happen" when he is released from custody and wants a restraining order".

Sanghera pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

His lawyer told the court that he is "extremely unpleasant when he's had a drink," and that he is "remorseful and ashamed".

Judge David Hale said that he was "impressed by his recognition of the problem", but Sanghera's offending was "too bad" to avoid a prison sentence.

He told Sanghera: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious string of offences against this lady. When you had a lot to drink you became intolerable. You broke her jaw, then you tried to strangle her.

"I've got to punish you for what you did."