Police appeal for 20-year-old missing from Shrewsbury since last week

Police have launched an appeal for information to locate a 20-year-old who has been missing from Shrewsbury since last Thursday.

By Megan Jones
20-year-old Danny was last seen in Shrewsbury on Thursday

West Mercia Police has launched an appeal to help locate Danny Earney, who has reportedly been missing from Shrewsbury for four days.

Officers say Danny was last seen wearing a black dress, a red beanie hat and pink Converse-type shoes, carrying a small purple rucksack with unicorns on.

The 20-year-old has links to Birmingham, Coventry, Rugby and Northampton so may be in one of these areas.

20-year-old Danny was last seen in Shrewsbury on Thursday

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01743 264807.

