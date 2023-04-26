Notification Settings

Arrest and paramedics called after brothers clash in Newport

By Megan Jones

A disagreement between two brothers resulted in one man being arrested and another treated by paramedics.

Officers from West Mercia Police were summoned by ambulance crews to Stafford Street in Newport just before 5pm on Tuesday.

An eye-witness at the time reported counting seven police cars and an ambulance at the scene, near the traffic lights at the intersection of Audley Road.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said paramedics were initially responding to reports of a cardiac arrest as a result of an assault.

They added: "On arrival the victim was assessed by the ambulance service. It was established the two men involved were brothers and had a disagreement which as a result one of them banged their head.

"The victim was treated by paramedics and did not attend hospital or seek any other medical assistance."

A man was arrested following the incident, and has since been released on bail.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

