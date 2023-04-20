Police alert over fake bank notes circulating in Shropshire town

Police have issued the warning after a number of reports in Ellesmere

Tracey Walker, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for the Ellesmere Town and Rural District, urged people to be vigilant, and advised of a common serial number with the notes involved.

She asked people to report any instances, and said the notes concerned do not feature a hologram – as carried by legal tender.

She said: "Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team have had several reports of fake bank notes being circulated around the town.

"They all have the same serial number: BL20 610057 and have no hologram.