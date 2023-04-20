Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police alert over fake bank notes circulating in Shropshire town

By Dominic RobertsonEllesmereCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued a warning over a number of fake notes circulating in a town.

Police have issued the warning after a number of reports in Ellesmere
Police have issued the warning after a number of reports in Ellesmere

Tracey Walker, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for the Ellesmere Town and Rural District, urged people to be vigilant, and advised of a common serial number with the notes involved.

She asked people to report any instances, and said the notes concerned do not feature a hologram – as carried by legal tender.

She said: "Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team have had several reports of fake bank notes being circulated around the town.

"They all have the same serial number: BL20 610057 and have no hologram.

"Please report any via 101."

Crime
News
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News