Two men charged with drug offences

West Mercia Police said that Scott Burton, 31, of Herbert Owen Drive in Telford is charged with a total of nine offences.

They include four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to a psychoactive substance, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin, and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Robert Hacking, 34, of no fixed abode was charged with being concerned with the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.