Judge adjourns case against RAF worker accused of child sex offences

The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Magistrates Court

Glenn Poyner, of RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, made a brief appearance before a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge, sitting at Telford Magistrates' Court, on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is charged with 10 counts of rape of underage girls, two of assault by penetration, two of taking indecent images, one of sexual assault and another of making an indecent image.

The charges relate to incidents that took place in multiple locations including Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Recorder Rebecca Wade granted Poyner conditional bail until a further hearing on March 31, after hearing legal submissions from barristers acting for the defendant and the Crown.