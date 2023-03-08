Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Judge adjourns case against RAF worker accused of child sex offences

TelfordCrimePublished:

A plea hearing for a Royal Air Force worker charged with committing a string of child sex offences has been adjourned until later this month.

The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Magistrates Court

Glenn Poyner, of RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, made a brief appearance before a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge, sitting at Telford Magistrates' Court, on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is charged with 10 counts of rape of underage girls, two of assault by penetration, two of taking indecent images, one of sexual assault and another of making an indecent image.

The charges relate to incidents that took place in multiple locations including Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Recorder Rebecca Wade granted Poyner conditional bail until a further hearing on March 31, after hearing legal submissions from barristers acting for the defendant and the Crown.

The conditions of Poyner's bail include a curfew and ban him from having any contact with anyone under the age of 16 other than inadvertent contact in the course of daily life.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News