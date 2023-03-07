'Nappy fetish' paedophile who preyed on young girls jailed for five years

Richard Adam Moss, aged 27, preyed on two girls, touching them in an inappropriate sexual manner, forcing them into "degrading" acts and taking photographs.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Moss developed the sexual fixation after he was involved in a motorbike crash. He sustained injuries which left him needing to wear incontinence pants, an issue which led to his sexual obsession.

Moss told the girls that if they told anyone what was going on, no-one would believe them because he was the adult. Moss bought a necklace and chocolates for one of the girls to try to stop her from telling anyone what he was doing. The offences took place over three years between September 2016 and December 2019.

When Moss was arrested his devices were seized. Pictures of little boys and girls in nappies were discovered. There was also internet browser history including the search terms related to his fetish.

When interviewed by police, he told officers he did not have a sexual interest in children.

The court heard that his victims have struggled to sleep since the incident and their school work has suffered. The prospect of a trial left the girls "so scared" about attending court and reliving the ordeal.

The mother of one of the girls said in an impact statement that she "felt useless as a parent", and wanted to take her anger out on Moss.

Moss, of Salters Lane, off Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a child, three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Debra White, defending, said Moss has been "candid" about his fetish, but "struggled to contain it".

"It is something which is embarrassing for him to accept," she added. "He is ashamed by his behaviour." Ms White also said that Moss "knows he caused harm" to his victims and had let people down.

Recorder Rebecca Wade told Moss his fetish may provide an explanation for his offending but it "in no way justifies what you did".

She jailed Moss for five years. He is expected to serve half the time in custody before being released on licence. Moss will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for the rest of his life.