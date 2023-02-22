Notification Settings

Telford man who trespassed on railway and gave 'racially aggravated' abuse gets huge fine

By Thomas ParkesTelfordCrimePublished:

A man who trespassed on railway lines in Wolverhampton and obstructed a police officer has been ordered to pay more than £1,700.

The line at Wolverhampton Railway Station. Photo: Google
Adam Hindson, from Telford, trespassed on the lines at Wolverhampton Railway Station on May 5 last year, magistrates were told.

The 41-year-old, of Windsor Road, was also found to have committed a "racially aggravated" offence during his time at the station.

He used threatening or abusive words or his behaviour met that criteria within the sight of a person likely to be alarmed or distressed.

The defendant had also obstructed a police officer in "the execution of his duty", a hearing at Worcestershire Magistrates' Court was told.

The 41-year-old was deemed to have already served adequate time in custody for his racially aggravated offence. He was ordered to pay £1,756.14 for trespassing on the railway lines, and received no separate penalty for the obstruction offence.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

