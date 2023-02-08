Notification Settings

Drugged-up driver caught in Wellington banned for three years

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A driver who was caught with drugs in his system has been banned from the road for three years.

Tan Bank, Wellington. Picture: Google
Tan Bank, Wellington. Picture: Google

Shane Jones, aged 33, was caught driving a Mazda 6 in Tan Bank, Wellington, Telford, on April 28 last year.

Drug testing found he had in his system benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine, and Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis.

He had 56 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood - which is above the legal limit of 50mcg. Jones also had 3.5mcg of Delta 9 THC per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Jones, of Downton Court, Hollinswood, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system.

As well as his driving disqualification, Jones was fined £120 and ordered to pay £169 in court costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

