Dad monitored sleeping five-year-old daughter on app while he went out drinking

The man admitted intentional strangulation of his partner and neglecting his daughter

The Powys man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police he monitored her snoring via an Alexa camera connected to his mobile phone. The incident came to light when he strangled his partner and police were called.

He admitted intentional strangulation in relation to his partner, and neglecting a child causing her unnecessary suffering, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said the pair had had known each other for around seven months and went out drinking in Builth Wells on August 13 last year. They went to a number of pubs while the child was left at home in a flat. The woman said she could not remember anything until he was strangling her. Police were called after the woman was heard screaming.

A neighbour of the victim heard screaming in the garden at around 2am and police noticed marks on the woman’s neck when they arrived. She said the child had been left in the house for a short period of time.

In interview, the man said he had grabbed the victim by the throat, told her to shut up and calm down.

He said he had left his daughter at home but had an Alexa camera app on his phone to monitor her snoring.

Mitigating Mr Gareth Walters said the man was of previous good character and had entered guilty pleas to serious offences.