Church-run community grocery hit by devastating break-in on Christmas Day

It is believed thieves smashed through the glass to enter the building

The All Nations Church in Ketley, which houses Community Grocery Telford, was forced to cancel its Christmas Day carol service after the building was raided in the early hours of December 25.

However, no food from the grocery was stolen. Instead, amps, pedals and musical instruments with sentimental value were cruelly taken.

Sarah Kaul, the church leader and grocery manager, said: "As a family, it has ruined our Christmas. We can't understand why. If anyone was in need we'd be the first to say come and tell us.

"People in our Facebook comments are saying it's just desperate families in need, but if they were, they would have gone for the food. It's just petty crime."

Of the musical instruments taken, one was a bass guitar belonging to Sarah's 15-year-old daughter, and another was a gold electric guitar made for the owner Joey Brickley by his father - one of only 10 ever made.

"You can replace instruments and fix windows, but no one can ever return sentimental value," Sarah said.

The church was filled with shattered glass, and one of two large screens had also been torn down from the wall and smashed.

Sarah believes that thieves entered the church through the main door after smashing through the glass, which has not yet been replaced due to the burglary happening on Christmas Day.

A passer-by at 10.30pm on Christmas Eve noticed nothing out of the ordinary, so it is believed the robbery happened in the early hours of December 25.

Volunteers are also trying to work out why the church alarm did not go off, as it usually triggers a notification on their mobile phones. However, the alarm did go off when people entered the property in the morning when people went into the building to clean up the glass.

While the break-in has been devastating for the church and community grocery, they have also been overwhelmed by the support of the community they help.

"We were shocked that so many people came to the building to help clean up on Christmas Day," Sarah said, "People just wanted to be there to help.

"I've had messages from community grocery members, from people in need, saying 'let us come over the next few days to clean up and help'.

"We've had offers of help from people who don't even know us. What happened is so horrible but actually it's made the community even closer."

The community has supported the church and community service in its time of need, even donating to a fundraiser to cover repairs and stolen goods.

"We were overwhelmed when lady set up fundraising page," Sarah said, "but we've noticed that it's people from the grocery donating who don't have money already - so I feel really guilty and bad, I don't want families already in need giving away their money."

On the run-up to Christmas, the community grocery gave 300 hampers to people in need and handed out 500 toys to children who might not have had Christmas presents otherwise.

The building is also used for a variety of community enriching activities, from cookery classes to wellbeing sessions, which is why the senseless act of violence has left the community reeling.

"We don't know how people expect churches to cover the cost," 45-year-old Sarah said. "We're just a small church, we don't have lots of money. But we will come back bigger and stronger.

"This has impacted so many people in Telford, who see this place as a community hub. Before, it was just a church building, but now it's so much more, it's a place for the community."

To donate to the fundraiser, which raised £550 at time of writing, click here.