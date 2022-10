Connor Heneghan has been jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to a series of thefts from shops in Telford

Connor Heneghan, 24, of no fixed abode but previously of the Woodside area, has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison following a string of thefts.

Mr Heneghan plead guilty to 15 offences at Kidderminster Magistrates' court today, Wednesday October 26.

The offences included several counts of theft as well as criminal damage, and causing harassment, alarm or distress.