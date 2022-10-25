Police have warned the thefts may have been targeted

Two houses in Telford were broken into on Sunday evening, and large quantities of jewellery were stolen.

Police were first called to a house in Wrockwardine Wood at around 8.50pm, after a house was broken into and jewellery estimated to be worth £6,500 was taken.

Just three hours later, a report came in from Trench, where a second home was broken into and many items, including jewellery, were stolen.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: "Seeing an increase in this type of burglary at this time of year is not unusual, as during Diwali and in the run-up to Christmas people understandably choose to wear their jewellery during the celebrations.

"Unfortunately burglars can then target houses that they believe will have the most accessible jewellery.

"It is not uncommon for offenders who commit this type of crime to visit the location of properties beforehand and then return sometime later to carry out the theft.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in your area.

"Therefore, it is extremely important that when you are not wearing your jewellery you keep in a safe location, ideally a locked safe or drawer, and to keep your home as secure as possible."

Police are also urging residents that might have information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to report it online quoting either incident number 592i or 710i of October 23, 2022, or by calling 101.