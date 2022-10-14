Dispersal order to come into force as part of clamp down on anti-social behaviour around M54

A460, Cannock Road, between J1 of the M54 to J11 of the M6

The order, which runs from 5pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, allows officers to disperse people from two separate areas if they are believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour.

The area covered is the A460, Cannock Road, between J1 of the M54 to J11 of the M6, the A449, Stafford Road, in-between J2 of the M54 and Gailey Island.

Officers also have the power to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address as part of the order.

Anyone committing an offence who refuses to adhere to this order can be fined up to £2,500 and/or receive a three-month prison sentence.

It comes as officers in the South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT) are keen to put a stop to recent anti-social behaviour reports involving illegal street racing and excessive car cruising in the area.

Recently, members of the public reported spotting so-called ‘car meets’ involving more than 300 cars.

They often take place between 10pm and 11pm, with hotspot areas along the M54, the A460 and towards Cannock.

During the time that the order comes into effect, local officers will be supported by the force’s roads policing unit.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of the South Staffordshire LPT, said: “We want to make sure the community’s concerns are addressed as robustly as possible.

“Recently, we have received multiple calls from residents, business owners and visitors, who have been affected by anti-social behaviour in our area.

“As a result, we have reasonable grounds to exercise these powers in order to alleviate community concerns and apprehend those who intend to disrupt the public and local businesses.

“Section 35 powers will support this initiative and help to minimise the potential for disorder whilst long term solutions are being looked at in partnership with South Staffordshire Council.

“Local officers will be patrolling hot-spot areas during the dispersal period and will be actively engaging with members of the public and making sure they feel safe.