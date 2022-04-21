Search for thieves as buggy and tools stolen from Shropshire farm

A stock photo of a Honda pioneer

The Red Honda Pioneer all-terrain buggy, along with various tools, fencing equipment and an animal medication box, were taken from a farm in the Eardington area, near Bridgnorth.

Police said the theft took place between 10pm on April 19 and 6.30am on April 20.

Jacqueline Fletcher, PCSO for Cleobury and Highley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around the area.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00075_i_20042022.