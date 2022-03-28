Notification Settings

Telford taxi driver robbed at knifepoint by gang of six

By Dominic Robertson

A taxi driver was robbed at knife-point by a gang of six men.

Duffryn, in the Hollinswood area of Telford. Photo: Google
Telford Police is appealing for information about the robbery, which took place between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday.

Officers said the driver had been on Duffryn in the Hollinswood area of the town, when he was threatened with a knife, assaulted, and suffered minor injuries to his face.

Police said that more than £300 in cash, two mobile phones, and a dash cam were stolen.

A spokesman for the police said: "The victim described six male suspects, all in their 20s – five of them black, wearing all dark clothing, one white, wearing a cream hoody.

"Officers urge anyone who witnessed the incident, captured it on CCTV or dash cam, or saw or captured the group in the Hollinswood area, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 42 of March 26.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

