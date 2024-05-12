'Recovering heroin addict' tells court he stole laundry products and meat to pay his bills
A 'recovering heroin addict' faces being sentenced by magistrates after pleading guilty to four counts of stealing laundry products and meat from stores in Telford.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Anthony Rigby, aged 50, of Brunel Road, Telford, was arrested after committing the last of the four offences on Thursday when he took meat products, to the value of £93.93, belonging to Marks and Spencer.
Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday was told that the meat was recovered but Rigby had been spotted on CCTV and linked to three other crimes.