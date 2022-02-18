Jury finds former cleaner not guilty of jewellery theft from homes

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court cleared Angela Evans of all charges

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court cleared Angela Evans of all three counts of theft she faced.

Mrs Evans, 55 and from Bitterley, had been on trial accused of stealing from two families for whom she had worked as a cleaner.

Mrs Evans had given evidence during the trial explaining that she had neither stolen nor sold items from the late William Sykes, who lived near Bishop’s Castle, or his daughter Angela Loder’s family, who also live near Bishop's Castle.