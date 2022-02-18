Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury finds former cleaner not guilty of jewellery theft from homes

By Dominic RobertsonSouth ShropshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been found not guilty of all charges relating to the theft of more than £30,000 of jewellery and ornaments.

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court cleared Angela Evans of all charges
A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court cleared Angela Evans of all charges

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court cleared Angela Evans of all three counts of theft she faced.

Mrs Evans, 55 and from Bitterley, had been on trial accused of stealing from two families for whom she had worked as a cleaner.

Mrs Evans had given evidence during the trial explaining that she had neither stolen nor sold items from the late William Sykes, who lived near Bishop’s Castle, or his daughter Angela Loder’s family, who also live near Bishop's Castle.

The trial centred on a number of items taken from the properties, including a pair of silver candlesticks, a brooch worth £25,000, a diamond ring worth £3,000, a claret jug, a diamond pendant necklace and a silver fox.

Crime
News
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News