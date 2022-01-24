Telford bar manager ordered to repay £44,000 of stolen takings as he awaits deportation

Peter Komza was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday. Picture Alan Fogarasy

Peter Komza, a Hungarian national formerly of Lady Grove, Dawley, was given a confiscation order by Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard that in July 2017, Komza worked as a bar manager at The Liquor Lab at Southwater Square, Telford, and was responsible for banking the takings each day. In July 2018 bosses noticed a discrepancy of £41,487.91 between recording takings and the amount banked.

Further enquiries indicated the dates of the banking shortfalls happened when Komza dealt with the takings and banking. Corresponding deposits were made to his personal account and payments were made from that account to gambling companies.

In September 2018 Komza was arrested on suspicion of theft but denied the accusations. In November 2019 he was interviewed again and admitted taking the money and using it for gambling. He was subsequently charged with theft by employee from July 2017 to September 2018.

On August 13, 2020, he pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court and was bailed until he was sentenced to 12 months in prison on July 6 last year.

His jail time concluded on January 4 and he is now due to be deported to Hungary. He is currently being held in the UK under immigration proceedings.

Shrewsbury Crown Court the 32-year-old was ordered to repay £44,812.60 (adjusted for inflation), with £2,082.54 due immediately. Komza will serve another eight weeks in prison if the amount due immediately is not paid within three months.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright of the West Mercia Police Economic Crime Unit said: “This case demonstrates that where criminals obtain material gain from crime they will be pursued to ensure they pay back those benefits.

“Komza breached the trust of his employer to steal a large amount of money. The court has ordered he repay almost £45,000 but he currently has only £2,000 in identified assets - this is the amount he must pay immediately or face further time in prison.