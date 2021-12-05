Notification Settings

Police warning over cash machine distractions

By Dominic Robertson

Police have issued a warning after elderly people have been targeted while using cash machines outside a supermarket.

Police in Wellington have raised the alarm after an incident outside Morrison's in Wellington on Saturday.

A warning sent out by the force urges people to be extra cautious when using cashpoints.

A spokesman said: "Recently we have had incidents where two males have targeted elderly people using the Morrison's ATMs.

"They have been seen on CCTV observing when PIN numbers are entered, then distracting victims whilst ejecting the bank card and pocketing it.

"They have given the victim a made up story about the card being swallowed, saying the same has happened to them.

"Please take steps to cover the keypad when entering your PIN number and be wary of people who are in close proximity."

