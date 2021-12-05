Police warning over cash machine distractions

Police have issued the warning after reports of several incidents

Police in Wellington have raised the alarm after an incident outside Morrison's in Wellington on Saturday.

A warning sent out by the force urges people to be extra cautious when using cashpoints.

A spokesman said: "Recently we have had incidents where two males have targeted elderly people using the Morrison's ATMs.

"They have been seen on CCTV observing when PIN numbers are entered, then distracting victims whilst ejecting the bank card and pocketing it.

"They have given the victim a made up story about the card being swallowed, saying the same has happened to them.