Care worker sexually assaulted fellow employees, jury hears

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

One of Richard Forsyth's victims was singing in her bath when she received a message telling her to stop singing - and realised he was loitering outside her house, the court was told.

Forsyth, 32, of Brookfield Close, Weston Rhyn, denies four charges: rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

They are alleged to have taking place between February and June last year.

During the opening of the trial on Monday , Mr Adrian Amer, prosecuting, said the offences were alleged to have taken place when Forsyth worked caring for people in their own homes.

He often found himself paired with a female carer and was over familiar and very sexually forward with his colleagues often in front of the clients. His victims felt they could not complain in front of the clients, Mr Amer said.

One offence took place in a client's laundry room, another as a victim was tucking a client in bed and another in a car outside a client's home.

"He found out where one of the complainants lived and would go and loiter there. On one occasion she was singing in her bath and received a message on her phone telling her to stop singing. It was then she realised that he was outside," he said.

Things escalated with that victim when Forsyth went into the house, Mr Amer said.

"He grabbed her wrists and pulled her into the bedroom trying to kiss her. She tried to wriggle away and the attempted rape took place."

The jury heard that Forsyth was an intimidating, physical figure and his alleged victims believed there would be consequences if they reported him.

They were also worried about raising issues with work and rocking the boat.

When complaints were made his employees decided to monitor his behaviour and he was told not to use sexual innuendo. This led to the defendant issuing threats to women Mr Amer alleged.

"However things became so serious that the police had to become involved," he said.

When questioned by police Forsyth denied doing anything sexual to the woman or being sexual in their presence.

He said that they women were all lying and were conspiring against him to make the allegations.

Mr Amer said: "They all dreaded having to do shifts with him and worried about what would happen if they reported him."