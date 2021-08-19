Almost £500,000 to be invested in programmes tackling domestic abuse

More than £455,000 has been given by the Home Office to support voluntary domestic abuse (DA) perpetrator groups including Male and Masculinities based in Herefordshire and Worcestershire and My Time, a new group for Shropshire.

It will also be used to expand Telford's existing provision incorporating specialist works involving the black, minority ethic and LGBTQ+ communities.

In addition, the funding will provide a consultant who will help develop local services.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I am delighted to share that as a result of this funding there is now a DA perpetrator programme in every county of West Mercia.

"This offers vital assistance to the community and will encourage perpetrators not to commit and continue with these cruel behaviours.

John Campion

"This funding is all part of my commitment to the people of West Mercia to ensure that, as well as being able to support victims, we are also able to work with the perpetrators of crime, to prevent crimes from being committed at all, ensuring fewer victims in the future."

Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service manager, Wendy Bulman, said she was pleased to see a voluntary perpetrator programme coming to Shropshire.

It will support domestic abuse victims and survivors while the perpetrator attends the sessions.

"We look forward to working alongside the Richmond Fellowship providing this much needed support to families across Shropshire," she added.

Chief executive of West Mercia Women’s Aid, Sue Coleman said: "We are really pleased to be working with Cranstoun again, this time in supporting those women whose partners are engaged with the ‘Men and Masculinities’ programme.

“It makes a real difference to be working to support women in their recovery from domestic abuse, to know that an organisation that has Cranstoun’s skills and determination is also holding their abuser to account for his behaviour and helping him to achieve a positive change."

North DA area manager Shawnee Hands said Richmond Fellowship was excited about the delivery of a new service.

"Our intervention is designed to work directly with perpetrators of abuse to ensure they are made accountable for their behaviours," she said.

"A programme of change, challenging their behaviour, and beliefs will be a focus of our intervention with the aim to reduce the harm they are inflicting upon others.

"Working to safeguard victims, survivors and children is paramount to any intervention we deliver.

"Our specialist services will work with victims, survivors and children to offer bespoke and holistic support that works for them.

"Our service will offer practical and emotional support that is safe and confidential, with the aim to increase safety, improve outcomes and rebuild lives.

"We will undertake this work in partnership with Shropshire Domestic Abuse Services and other agencies key to the protection and safeguarding of victims, survivors and children."