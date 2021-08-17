Man found unconscious outside shop after early-hours Oswestry attack

The man was found unconscious on Bailey Street, pictured

The incident happened on August 1 at around 5.15am on New Street and Bailey Street.

The victim had been out with a friend when they began talking to two men who started pushing him, according to West Mercia Police.

He was later found unconscious outside a shop on Bailey Street and suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the assault.

The offenders are described as being aged between 30 and 40 and of heavy build.

One of them was wearing a distinctive dark-coloured jumper with a white stripe across the front of the upper chest, police said.

Investigating officer Owen Beynon Brown said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information relating to the incident, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 153i of August 1.