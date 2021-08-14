New campaign encourages people to speak out about rural crime in Wales

It calls on everyone to play their part in stopping rural crime at a time when there have been more visitors to the countryside during the pandemic.

Criminal gangs exploit local wildlife, environment and communities in many ways.

Rural residents often feel unsafe in their own homes, farm owners have to foot the bill for criminal damage and firms in rural areas can see their income and cash flow adversely affected.

Visitors to Wales can help by being the eyes and ears of these more isolated communities and report anonymously what they see.

In the year to April 2021, Crimestoppers nationally received nearly 2,700 anonymous reports about rural crime.

Whilst this is a 14 per cent increase on the year before, it suggests a degree of under-reporting, hence why the charity is encouraging more people to speak up.

NFU Mutual estimates that rural theft cost the UK a staggering £43.3m in 2020 and £1.6m for Wales.

Crimestoppers has been working with Mitie and Neighbourhood Watch to help raise the profile of rural crime.

They want people to know what it is, why it’s a problem and what the public can do to help.

The charity’s four-week local and national campaign is supported by NFU Mutual, RSPCA, Countryside Alliance, NFU, Openreach, FireStoppers, Link, National Wildlife Crime Unit, Environment Agency, CLA and the Angling Trust.

Key themes will focus on wildlife crime, environmental crime and theft.

Initially, the campaign will explore hare coursing, poaching and badger baiting, with advice on how to spot the signs, sharing prevention advice and hearing from organisations which work with the police and other partners to prevent and solve these crimes.

Hayley Fry, national manager for Wales at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity knows how damaging crime in the countryside can be: to local communities, to rural businesses, to farmers, wildlife and the environment.

“Every day we hear from people who are in the know about those involved in damaging our beautiful Welsh countryside, but there is so much more we can do.

"By telling us anonymously what you know, whether you live or are visiting rural areas, your information can help make all the difference.

“A team of professionals working at our charity’s UK contact centre anonymise all information received – to ensure the person giving the details is never identified ­– before passing it on to police to investigate. Your voice really can make a difference.

"Working together, we can help protect our precious countryside and rural environment, communities and businesses from the harm caused by these criminal gangs.”