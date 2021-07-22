More than 17,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes seized in Shrewsbury raid

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

More than 17,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes have been seized.

More than 17,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes seized in Shrewsbury raid

Police said the cigarettes had been discovered in a raid in Shrewsbury town centre.

The operation, which took place yesterday, also saw around 13kg of tobacco seized, along with what officers said was a "substantial amount of cash".

The raid was conducted by Shrewsbury police and Shropshire Council's trading standards department.

It has not been confirmed which shop was subject to the raid.

Writing on Twitter, Shrewsbury Police said: "Yesterday we assisted Shropshire Council Trading Standards with a MATES operation in Shrewsbury town where we helped seize 17,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes, 13kg tobacco and a substantial amount of cash.

"The loss to sellers of genuine products will be well in excess of that."

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News