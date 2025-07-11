'No clear evidence' that sex worker killed her client at house in Wednesfield, jury told

Vasillica Bornescu, aged 34, is jointly accused with her partner and pimp Ovidiu Gurita of the murder of Ricardo Maragliano at a house in Thorneycroft Lane, Wednesfield on May 30, 2023.

The defence for the pair opened their case at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday (July 10), with David Nethan KC, defending Bornescu, saying there were three possible causes of the death of Mr Maragliano but none of them proved beyond reasonable doubt she was involved.

He said the first was strangulation of the neck, the second suffocation and the third cocaine intoxication.

He continued: "The first two would concern manslaughter, not murder, and the third a tragic accident.

"Although the prosecution had alleged the death could have been caused by a blow to the head, none of the evidence pointed to it