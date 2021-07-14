Shropshire baby deaths: Government provides £4m for police investigation into maternity scandal

The investigation is focussed on maternity care at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The investigation – Operation Lincoln – is looking at cases where mothers and babies died, or were injured following maternity care at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH).

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion confirmed the government had made the money available to fund the police investigation after a request to the Home Office.

Mr Campion said the funding had been allocated by the Policing Minister Kit Malthouse MP.

The commissioner said his office would also be contributing more than £650,000 to the investigation.

Operation Lincoln was launched in June last year and came as an independent inquiry looks at the maternity care provided at SaTH's hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford.

The inquiry, led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, has since published the first stage of a damning report that outlined shocking failings in the care of women and their babies at SaTH.

The review identified seven “immediate and essential actions” needed to improve maternity care in England and 27 local actions for learning. The NHS has since announced £95 million of funding to improve maternity care in England.

The second part of the review is expected to be published later this year.

Mr Campion said: “I am grateful to the Policing Minister for recognising the significant impact of this major investigation on West Mercia. This is an incredibly important investigation that will provide justice for the victims and families affected.

“As commissioner I am resolute in my commitment to seek justice and answers for victims. I want to also see that those affected receive the support they need as this investigation gets underway.