Fans warned over climbing, crowding and drink driving ahead of England glory bid

Fans have been warned not to overstep the mark

Supporters were seen clambering on top of buses and lampposts in Trafalgar Square in chaotic scenes that were beamed around the world after the Three Lions' thrilling semi-final victory over Denmark.

Some fans were seen brawling in the streets, throwing flares and crowding as they took things too far after the historic win.

While celebrations of England reaching a first major final since 1966 were a bit more low key in Shropshire - with jubilation mainly contained in pubs and homes - police are pleading with county football lovers not to overstep the mark.

Superintendent Steph Brighton, from West Mercia Police, also urged fans not to flout coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, as "we're not out of the woods yet".

She said: “This is an historic moment for England after so many years of waiting for them to make the final of the Euros and we all want to be able to support the Lions and – hopefully – join in the celebrations when the final whistle sounds.

“However, as tempting as it is, we’re not out of the woods yet with regards the coronavirus pandemic and with the number of positive Covid-19 cases increasing it’s important we don’t let our guard down.

“With that in mind, we’d like to thank those who have adhered to the coronavirus restrictions and remind everyone to continue doing so.

“Also, please don’t put yourselves or others in danger by climbing on items in the street and gathering in the roads, look after your personal belongings, plan your route home in advance and please don’t drink and drive.

“Officers from West Mercia Police will be out across the region on Sunday and policing plans are in place at this time for everyone’s safety.”

Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin's director for public health Liz Noakes issued a plea for fans to stick to the rules amid rising coronavirus cases.

She said: “No matter what happens in Sunday in England's game against Italy, the borough will undoubtedly want to celebrate this team's achievements.

“As we come together as a nation, I do ask people to do be responsible - Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly with many more people needing to isolate, if we stick to the rules we can protect ourselves and each other.”

There were 477 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telford and Wrekin last week – 185 more compared to the previous week.

And in Shropshire the number increased by 69 per cent to 464 new cases for the week ending July 1.

West Midland Ambulance Service's Nathan Hudson urged fans to stay sensible to make sure they can remember the evening.

Mr Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director with WMAS, said: “Sunday night is a huge occasion for this country and we all wish England luck in their bid to lift the trophy.

"If we get the right result, imagine not being able to remember the night England won the European Championships because you had drunk too much.