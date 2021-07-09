Man charged after attack outside Shrewsbury pub

A man has been charged with ABH and carrying a weapon in relation to an assault outside a pub in Shrewsbury,

The Vaults - when it was called The Castle Vaults - in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police confirmed Quade Jay, 25, from Shrewsbury, was arrested and charged following an incident outside The Vaults, in Castle Gates on Tuesday, June 29, where a 27-year-old man was assaulted at around 11pm.

He sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact DC Pender on 01743264866 quoting incident 871i of June 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

