Man charged after attack outside Shrewsbury pub

The Vaults - when it was called The Castle Vaults - in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police confirmed Quade Jay, 25, from Shrewsbury, was arrested and charged following an incident outside The Vaults, in Castle Gates on Tuesday, June 29, where a 27-year-old man was assaulted at around 11pm.

He sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact DC Pender on 01743264866 quoting incident 871i of June 29.