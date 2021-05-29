Burglar told to mend his ways as he's locked up for string of offences

A judge told a burglar from Shropshire to change his lifestyle as he jailed him for almost five years for a series of offences.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Trevor Hollis was locked up at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to three offences.

The 39-year-old admitted attempting to enter as a trespasser a dwelling, in Dalelands, Hollinswood, in Telford, on January 8, last year. He had initially denied the crime.

He also admitted robbing a woman of £200 cash on December 20, 2019 and handling stolen good on December 31, 2019, relating to a woodchipper belonging to Glendale Countryside Limited.

Judge Anthony Lowe told him: "You are now 39 years old. There must come a time when you conclude that this is not the way to lead the rest of your life. I hope you will keep out of trouble in future.

"The total sentence is 54 months. There will be a victims' surcharge to pay."

Hollis, of Doddington, Hollinswood, was jailed for 43 months for attempted burglary robbery. He was given another 11 months for robbery to run consecutively and a three-month term to run concurrently for handling stolen goods.

He must serve half of the jail term before being released on licence.

