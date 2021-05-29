Burglar told to mend his ways as he's locked up for string of offences

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Trevor Hollis was locked up at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to three offences.

The 39-year-old admitted attempting to enter as a trespasser a dwelling, in Dalelands, Hollinswood, in Telford, on January 8, last year. He had initially denied the crime.

He also admitted robbing a woman of £200 cash on December 20, 2019 and handling stolen good on December 31, 2019, relating to a woodchipper belonging to Glendale Countryside Limited.

Judge Anthony Lowe told him: "You are now 39 years old. There must come a time when you conclude that this is not the way to lead the rest of your life. I hope you will keep out of trouble in future.

"The total sentence is 54 months. There will be a victims' surcharge to pay."

Hollis, of Doddington, Hollinswood, was jailed for 43 months for attempted burglary robbery. He was given another 11 months for robbery to run consecutively and a three-month term to run concurrently for handling stolen goods.