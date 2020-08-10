Menu

Advertising

Man exposes himself in Telford woods sparking police appeal

By Rory Smith | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A man has exposed himself in a woods in Telford, prompting an appeal from police.

The incident happened at about 7am on Friday, August 7, in the woods on Granville Road in Donnington Wood.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, of a stocky build and wearing a light blue or grey T-shirt and light blue or grey jogging bottoms or shorts.

Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or under the Tell Us About section at westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Donnington Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News