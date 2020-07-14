Stalker gets suspended jail term for harassment of Telford woman

Allan Schwarzer, who makes robots for biscuit factories, was given a restraining order in February after harassing the Telford woman. But instead of heeding the advice of the courts, within weeks he had sent text messages, drove past her home on multiple occasions, parked outside her work and sent his lodgers round to check up on her.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the victim ignored a call from Schwarzer's phone in March, before she started receiving texts from another device from someone called "Alex" saying that the defendant "cared for her."

A few days later she received another message asking how she was, before she saw him drive past her house in his Toyota Corolla. On March 24, she saw his car parked outside her workplace.

Further texts and calls came in coming days before Schwarzer sent one of his lodgers round, who asked how she was. Schwarzer's car was seen driving near her house again on April 9.

The same lodger arrived at her home later that day asking if she wanted to speak to Schwarzer.

He was seen parked at her workplace again the next day, after which she contacted police.

Harm

The court also heard that Schwarzer's behaviour had impacted "every aspect" of the victim's life and that she found his "persistent obsession quite disturbing."

Advertising

Prosecutor Philip Beardwell said: "She has anxiety and has had to change her daily life. She has to forward plan every action of the day and had to take time out of work to speak to police.

"She checks out of the window to make sure he's not there. She wants him to get help to address his issues."

Schwarzer, of Central Avenue, Church Stretton, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and two counts of acting in breach of a restraining order.

Adrian Roberts, defending, said there had been no contact between Schwarzer and the victim since the police were called and added: "Covid has given him the opportunity to demonstrate to the court that he can keep away."

Judge Peter Barrie told Schwarzer: "A month after you were given a restraining order you wrongly thought you could get around that by getting other people involved. You have caused real harm and upset."

He gave Schwarzer an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Judge Barrie also ordered him to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim, go on a building better relationships programme and reset his restraining order to last five years from his sentencing date.