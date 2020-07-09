Menu

Man, 29, in court over Wellington murder case

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of a 25-year-old man in Wellington.

Police at the scene in Wellington

Dean Richards faces a charge of murdering George Loveridge who was found at a property, in Charlton Street, near Telford on Saturday.

Richards, 29, of Wellington, spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality at the video hearing at Stafford Crown Court this morning.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC set a provisional trial date for January 4 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.

The inquest for Mr Loveridge was also due to be opened this morning at the coroners' court in Shrewsbury.

His family have described him as "a loving son, brother, uncle and friend".

