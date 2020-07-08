Telford murder victim's family pay tribute to 'loving son and brother'

George Loveridge, aged 25, died at a property in Charlton Street, Wellington, near Telford, on Saturday.

In a statement Mr Loveridge's family said: “He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He will be sadly missed because he made an impact on everybody’s lives. There will only ever be one Longy.”

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off over the weekend following an incident which happened about 7.45am on Saturday.

Dean Richards, 29, of Wellington, has since appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster charged with Mr Loveridge's murder.

Richards, 29, from Wellington, Telford, was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also arrested following the incident, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.